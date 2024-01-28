Frase di Martin Luther King
[Well, I don't know what will happen now. We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now, because I've been to the mountaintop.
And I don't mind.
Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!
And so I'm happy, tonight.
I'm not worried about anything.
I'm not fearing any man!
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!]
Breve biografia di Martin Luther King
Esistevano in America fontanelle pubbliche separate per bianchi e neri. A teatro, le balconate erano altrettanto separate e così i posti negli autobus pubblici. La lotta per cambiare queste condizioni e guadagnare la parità dei diritti di fronte alla legge per i cittadini di qualsiasi razza è stata la scelta di fondo della breve vita di Martin Luther King. Pacifista convinto e grande uomo del Novecento, Martin Luther King Jr. nasce il 15 gennaio 1929 ad Atlanta (Georgia), nel Profondo sud degli States. Suo padre era un predicatore...