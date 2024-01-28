Aforismi
Frase di Martin Luther King

Come chiunque, mi piacerebbe vivere una lunga vita; la longevità ha la sua importanza. Ma ora non mi preoccupo di questo. Voglio soltanto fare la volontà di Dio. E lui mi ha concesso di salire sul monte. E ho guardato in basso e ho visto la Terra Promessa. Potrei non raggiungerla insieme a voi. Ma voglio che sappiate questa sera che noi, in quanto popolo, ci andremo. Sono così contento, questa sera. Non sono preoccupato di nulla, non temo nessun uomo. I miei occhi hanno visto la gloria della venuta del Signore.
Dal suo ultimo discorso "I've been to the Mountaintop", 3 aprile 1968

[Well, I don't know what will happen now. We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now, because I've been to the mountaintop.

And I don't mind.

Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!

And so I'm happy, tonight.
I'm not worried about anything.
I'm not fearing any man!
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!]

Breve biografia di Martin Luther King

Esistevano in America fontanelle pubbliche separate per bianchi e neri. A teatro, le balconate erano altrettanto separate e così i posti negli autobus pubblici. La lotta per cambiare queste condizioni e guadagnare la parità dei diritti di fronte alla legge per i cittadini di qualsiasi razza è stata la scelta di fondo della breve vita di Martin Luther King. Pacifista convinto e grande uomo del Novecento, Martin Luther King Jr. nasce il 15 gennaio 1929 ad Atlanta (Georgia), nel Profondo sud degli States. Suo padre era un predicatore...

Sorpassa le persone che si fermano a causa della disperazione. [Outrun the people who stop because of despair]

Muhammad Ali

Ogni cosa in questa stanza è commestibile, persino io lo sono... Però quello si chiama cannibalismo, miei cari ragazzi, e infatti è disapprovato in molte società!

‐ Willy Wonka ‐
La fabbrica di cioccolato

