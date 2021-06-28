Frase di Aleksandr Solzenitsyn
[da un discorso pubblico tenuto a Washington il 30 giugno 1975]
[There is a word very commonly used these days: "anti-communism." It's a very stupid word, badly put together. It makes it appear as though communism were something original, something basic, something fundamental. Therefore, it is taken as the point of departure, and anti-communism is defined in relation to communism. Here is why I say that this word was poorly selected, that it was put together by people who do not understand etymology: the primary, the eternal concept is humanity. And communism is anti-humanity. Whoever says "anti-communism" is saying, in effect, anti-anti-humanity. A poor construction. So we should say: that which is against communism is for humanity. Not to accept, to reject this inhuman Communist ideology is simply to be a human being. It isn't being a member of a party]
Breve biografia di Aleksandr Solgenitsin
Aleksandr Isaevic Solgenitsin nasce a Kislovodsk (Russia) l'11 dicembre 1918, da una famiglia discretamente agiata. Morto il padre pochi mesi prima della sua nascita in un incidente di caccia, la madre si trasferisce col piccolo a Rostov-sul-Don. Nel 1924, a causa degli espropri ordinati dal regime, i due si trovano nella miseria. Ciò non toglie che Aleksàndr continui gli studi e si laurei in matematica nel 1941. Nello stesso anno si arruola come volontario nell'Armata Rossa e viene inviato sul fronte occidentale.
