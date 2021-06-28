Aforismi
Frase di Aleksandr Solzenitsyn

C'è una parola che si usa molto oggi: "anticomunismo". È una parola molto stupida e mal composta perché dà l'impressione che il comunismo sia qualche cosa di primitivo, di basico, di fondamentale. E così, prendendolo come punto di partenza, anticomunismo è definito in relazione a comunismo. Per questo affermo che la parola è stata mal scelta e fu composta da gente che non conosceva l'etimologia: il concetto primario, eterno, è Umanità. Ed il comunismo è anti-Umanità. Chi dice "anti-comunismo", in realtà sta dicendo anti-anti-Umanità. Un costrutto molto misero. Sarebbe come dire: ciò che è contro il comunismo è a favore dell'Umanità. Non accettare, rifiutare questa ideologia comunista, inumana, è semplicemente essere un essere umano. Non è essere membro di un partito.

[da un discorso pubblico tenuto a Washington il 30 giugno 1975]

[There is a word very commonly used these days: "anti-communism." It's a very stupid word, badly put together. It makes it appear as though communism were something original, something basic, something fundamental. Therefore, it is taken as the point of departure, and anti-communism is defined in relation to communism. Here is why I say that this word was poorly selected, that it was put together by people who do not understand etymology: the primary, the eternal concept is humanity. And communism is anti-humanity. Whoever says "anti-communism" is saying, in effect, anti-anti-humanity. A poor construction. So we should say: that which is against communism is for humanity. Not to accept, to reject this inhuman Communist ideology is simply to be a human being. It isn't being a member of a party]

Breve biografia di Aleksandr Solgenitsin

Aleksandr Isaevic Solgenitsin nasce a Kislovodsk (Russia) l'11 dicembre 1918, da una famiglia discretamente agiata. Morto il padre pochi mesi prima della sua nascita in un incidente di caccia, la madre si trasferisce col piccolo a Rostov-sul-Don. Nel 1924, a causa degli espropri ordinati dal regime, i due si trovano nella miseria. Ciò non toglie che Aleksàndr continui gli studi e si laurei in matematica nel 1941. Nello stesso anno si arruola come volontario nell'Armata Rossa e viene inviato sul fronte occidentale. Riceve persino...continua la lettura su Biografieonline.it

