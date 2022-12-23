Eddie Vedder, il cui nome originale è Edward Louis Severson III, nasce il 23 dicembre del 1964 a Chicago, nel sobborgo di Evanston, figlio di Karen ed Edward Louis Jr. I suoi genitori divorziano quando lui ha solo un anno: in seguito mamma Karen si risposta con Peter Mueller, dal quale egli assume il cognome, ritenendolo per altro suo padre biologico e non suo patrigno. A metà degli anni Settanta si trasferisce con la sua famiglia, nel frattempo allargatasi con altri tre fratelli, nella Contea di San Diego. È qui che Eddie inizia ad... continua su Biografieonline.it