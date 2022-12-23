DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frase di Eddie Vedder
Quando vuoi più di quello che hai, pensi di avere bisogno
Quando pensi più di quello che vuoi, i tuoi pensieri cominciano a svuotarsi
Penso di dover trovare un posto più grande
Perché quando hai più di quello che pensi, hai bisogno di più spazio
Società, sei una razza folle
Spero che tu non sia sola, senza di me.
[When you want more than you have, you think you need
When you think more than you want, your thoughts begin to bleed
I think i need to find a bigger place
When you have more than you think, you need more space
Society, you're a crazy breed
Breve biografia di Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder, il cui nome originale è Edward Louis Severson III, nasce il 23 dicembre del 1964 a Chicago, nel sobborgo di Evanston, figlio di Karen ed Edward Louis Jr. I suoi genitori divorziano quando lui ha solo un anno: in seguito mamma Karen si risposta con Peter Mueller, dal quale egli assume il cognome, ritenendolo per altro suo padre biologico e non suo patrigno. A metà degli anni Settanta si trasferisce con la sua famiglia, nel frattempo allargatasi con altri tre fratelli, nella Contea di San Diego. È qui che Eddie inizia ad...