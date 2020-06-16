Aforismi
Commenti alla frase di Banksy

I più grandi crimini nel mondo non sono commessi da persone che infrangono le regole. Sono le persone che seguono gli ordini, che sganciano bombe e massacrano villaggi. Come precauzione per non commettere mai più importanti atti malvagi, è nostro dovere solenne di non fare quello che ci hanno detto, questo è l'unico modo in cui possiamo essere sicuri.

[The greatest crimes in the world are not committed by people breaking the rules. It's people who follow orders that drop bombs and massacre villages. As a precaution to ever committing major acts of evil it is our solemn duty never to do what we're told, this is the only way we can be sure]
Banksy

Banksy

  • Solo una mente aperta e libera può pensare cose simili! !

    Commento inserito: ieri alle ore 15:05
    Da: Enrica

Nessun cuore ha mai provato sofferenza quando ha inseguito i propri sogni.

Paulo Coelho

Ho raggiunto quello che ogni artista vuole: sapere che qualcuno dei suoi lavori gli sopravviverà.

George Michael

Avere l'imprinting con una persona significa che dal momento in cui la vedi ogni cosa cambia. Tutto a un tratto non è la gravità che ti tiene attaccato al pianeta, è lei. Nient'altro ha importanza... Per lei faresti qualunque cosa, sei disposto ad essere qualunque cosa.

‐ Jacob ‐
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

