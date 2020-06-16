DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Commenti alla frase di Banksy
I più grandi crimini nel mondo non sono commessi da persone che infrangono le regole. Sono le persone che seguono gli ordini, che sganciano bombe e massacrano villaggi. Come precauzione per non commettere mai più importanti atti malvagi, è nostro dovere solenne di non fare quello che ci hanno detto, questo è l'unico modo in cui possiamo essere sicuri.
[The greatest crimes in the world are not committed by people breaking the rules. It's people who follow orders that drop bombs and massacre villages. As a precaution to ever committing major acts of evil it is our solemn duty never to do what we're told, this is the only way we can be sure]
Solo una mente aperta e libera può pensare cose simili! !Commento inserito: ieri alle ore 15:05Da: Enrica