Aforismi
Accedi

Non ancora registrato? Registrati

DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Commenti alla frase di Maya Angelou

Se devi guardare indietro, fallo con indulgenza. Se devi guardare avanti, fallo con la preghiera. Tuttavia, la cosa più saggia che puoi fare è essere presente nel presente... con gratitudine.

[If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is be present in the present... gratefully.]
Maya Angelou

  • Stare nel presente... sempre !

    Da: Giusy
    Data: ieri alle ore 19:49

Aggiungi un commento


Il tuo nome e indirizzo E-mail

Testo del tuo messaggio

Controllo di sicurezza

    Dichiaro di aver preso visione della norme sulla privacy e accetto le condizioni di utilizzo gratuito dei servizi del sito

Lascia un tuo commento con Facebook

LE PIÙ BELLE le inviamo via e-mail