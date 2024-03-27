DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Commenti alla frase di Maya Angelou
Se devi guardare indietro, fallo con indulgenza. Se devi guardare avanti, fallo con la preghiera. Tuttavia, la cosa più saggia che puoi fare è essere presente nel presente... con gratitudine.
[If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is be present in the present... gratefully.]
Maya Angelou
-
Stare nel presente... sempre !Da: GiusyData: ieri alle ore 19:49