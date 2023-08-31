DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Heath Ledger
Frasi in elenco: 3
- Joker è a tanto così dal non avere alcuna coscienza dei suoi atti. È un completo sociopatico, un clown inumano e omicida di massa. Chris mi ha lasciato assolutamente libero e questo è divertente perché Joker non ha alcun tipo di limitazione: può fare o dire qualunque cosa. Non c'è nulla che lo intimidisca e sostanzialmente tutto quanto è un grande scherzo.
- Ho chiaramente un'immagine nella mia mente. Ho sicuramente un asso nella manica. Voglio essere molto minaccioso. The Killing Joke è stato la prima cosa che mi ha aiutato. Penso che possa essere l'inizio del Joker. Scommetto che quel libro spiega un po' da dove lui venga fuori, ma non troppo. Da quello che ho raccolto, non ci solo molte informazioni riguardo al Joker ed è lasciato così.
[I definitely have an image in my head. I definitely have something up my sleeve. I want to be very sinister... The Killing Joke was the one that was handed to me. I think it's going to be the beginning of The Joker. I guess that book explains a little bit of where he's from, but not too much. From what I've gathered, there isn't a lot of information about The Joker and it's left that way.]
- [Parlando del Joker] Non ho ancora pensato a me. Ma è ovvio che non sarò lo stesso che ha interpretato Jack Nicholson. Ci saranno più sfumature e oscurità e altro seguendo il tipo di sensazioni tracciate da Arancia meccanica. Penso che sia ciò che veniva dopo al fumetto: meno attenzione alla sua risata e più ai suoi occhi.
[I wouldn't have thought of me, either. But it's obviously not going to be what Jack Nicholson did. It's going to be more nuanced and dark and more along the lines of A Clockwork Orange kind of feel. Which is, I think, what the comic book was after: less about his laugh and more about his eyes.]