Frasi di Heath Ledger

Siete venuti a combattere da uomini liberi, e uomini liberi siete: senza libertà cosa farete? Combatterete? Certo, chi combatte può morire, chi fugge resta vivo, almeno per un po'... Agonizzanti in un letto fra molti anni da adesso, siete sicuri che non sognerete di barattare tutti i giorni che avrete vissuto a partire da oggi, per avere l'occasione, solo un'altra occasione di tornare qui sul campo ad urlare ai nostri nemici che possono toglierci la vita, ma non ci toglieranno mai la libertà!

‐ William Wallace ‐

Braveheart - Cuore impavido