Aforismi
Frasi di James Caan

Frasi in elenco: 3

Gli amici si contano sulle dita di una mano. Per i nemici basta il medio.

‐ Anonimo ‐

Quando ami una persona, devi fidarti di lei. Non c'è altro modo. Devi darle la chiave di tutto quello che è tuo. Altrimenti a che serve? E per un po' ho creduto di avere un amore così.

‐ Sam "Asso" Rothstein ‐
Casinò

