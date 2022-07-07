DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di James Caan
Frasi in elenco: 3
- Eccomi, ho 23 anni e sono con lui [John Wayne] tutto il giorno. Tra lui e Robert Mitchum, sono andato subito a prendere un rialzo di tre pollici [7,62 cm.] nei miei stivali da cowboy in modo da poter stare accanto a quei ragazzi [nel film El Dorado].
[Here I am, I'm like, 23, and I'm with him all day long. Between him and Robert Mitchum, I immediately went and got three-inch lifts in my cowboy boots so I could stand next to those guys.]
- [Alla domanda se legge il libro prima di realizzare il film che ha ripreso la storia] No. Di solito non lo faccio. Sai, con Misery [Misery non deve morire] o qualcosa del genere ... Non mi piace leggere il libro, perché ... è il libro. Se vieni influenzato da qualcosa che hai letto nel libro e non è nel film ... è inutile. Tratto la sceneggiatura come se fosse il libro.
[No. I usually don't do that. You know, like, with Misery or something... I don't like to read the book, because... it's the book. If you get swayed by something you read in the book and then that's not in the movie... it's pointless. I treat the script like that's the book.]
- [Alla domanda se davvero ha partecipato al film Irma la dolce di Billy Wilder] Sì! Fu divertente. Mi chiamarono e mi dissero: "Ehi, Billy Wilder sta facendo questa scena. Attraversa il palco." "Che cosa?" "Basta attraversare il palco ascoltando la radio." Se ci penso a quello che feci, in ogni caso, non ricordo a cosa diavolo stessi facendo.
[Yeah! It was funny. They called me and said, "Hey, Billy Wilder's doing this picture. Just walk across the stage." "What?" "Just walk across the stage listening to the radio." I think that's what I did, anyway. I can't remember what the hell I was doing.]