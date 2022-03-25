DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Jamie Foxx
Frasi in elenco: 3
- Non concentrarti sulla luce degli altri e dimentica la tua lucentezza. Tutti sono così concentrati su ciò che fanno gli altri - "Oh, guardalo mentre fa questo e guarda quello" - che dimenticano quello che stanno facendo loro stessi.
[Don't concentrate on everybody else's light and forget about your own shine. Everybody is so concentrated on what everybody else is doing - 'Oh, look at him doing this and look at that' - that they forget about what they're doing themselves.]
- Non incolpare le altre persone per la tua mancanza di successo. Le persone possono diventare qualsiasi cosa. Vengo da una piccola città di 12.000 persone a Terrell, in Texas, e ora sono qui in questo hotel guardando New York. Tutto è possibile. Ma a volte le persone non riescono a toglierselo dal cervello.
[Don't blame other people for your lack of success. People can become anything. I'm from a little town of 12,000 people in Terrell, Texas, and now I'm here at this hotel looking out at this city in New York. Anything is possible. But sometimes people can't take that out of their brain.]