Frasi di Jeffrey Dahmer
Frasi in elenco: 3
- [Sul fatto di nutrirsi delle vittime] Cominciai a cambiare. È stato allora che il cannibalismo è cominciato, mangiavo il cuore e i muscoli delle braccia. Era un modo per farmi sentire che loro entravano a far parte di me. All'inizio fu solo curiosità ma poi è diventato compulsivo, infine ho cercato di mantenere in vita una persona inducendo uno stato simile a uno zombi.
[I was branching out. That's when the cannibalism started eating the heart, and the arm muscle. It was a way of making me feel that they were a part of me. At first, it was just curiosity and then it became compulsive, then I tried to keeps a person alive by inducing a zombie-like state.]
- [Sul perché dei suoi crimini] Avevo questi desideri e pensieri ossessivi che cercavo di controllare, non ci riuscivo. Ero definitivamente posseduto. Io uccidevo non perché fossi arrabbiato con loro, non perché li odiassi, ma perché volevo tenerli con me e man mano che la mia ossessione cresceva, conservavo parti del corpo come teschi e scheletri.
[I had these obsessive desires and thoughts, wanting to control them, I don't know how to put it. Possess them permanently. Not because I was angry with them, not because I hated them but because I wanted to keep them with me and as my obsession grew, I was saving body parts such as skulls and skeletons.]
- [Su cosa pensasse di quello che faceva] Ho sempre saputo che era sbagliato. Il primo omicidio non lo avevo pianificato. Era il '78 e tornavo da un centro commerciale. Avevo fantasie su come rimorchiare un autostoppista e portarlo a casa per avere un completo dominio su di lui. Il nome dell'autostoppista era Steven Hicks.
[I always knew that it was wrong. The first killing was not planned. I was coming back from the shopping mall back in '78. I had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker and taking him back to the house and having complete control of dominance over him. The Hitchhiker's name was Steven Hicks.]