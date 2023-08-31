Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frasi di Nick Nolte

Frasi in elenco: 3

Scarica tutte le frasi di Nick Nolte in PDF

Altri autori di aforismi

Ti è stata utile questa pagina?
Scrivi un commento. La tua opinione è importante per noi e per tutti!

Condividi una bella frase

Il destino è quando incontri una persona che non stavi cercando per poi renderti conto che non hai mai desiderato nient'altro di meglio al mondo.

A. Gravina

Credici. E sei già a metà strada.

Credici. E sei già a metà strada.

‐ Anonimo ‐

Evey: Chi sei? | V: Chi?... "Chi" è soltanto la forma conseguente alla funzione, ma ciò che sono è un uomo in maschera. | Evey: Ah, questo lo vedo! | V: Certo. Non metto in dubbio le tue capacità di osservazione. Sto semplicemente sottolineando il paradosso...

Evey: Chi sei?

V: Chi?... "Chi" è soltanto la forma conseguente alla funzione, ma ciò che sono è un uomo in maschera.

Evey: Ah, questo lo vedo!

V: Certo. Non metto in dubbio le tue capacità di osservazione. Sto semplicemente sottolineando il paradosso costituito dal chiedere a un uomo mascherato chi egli sia.

V per Vendetta

RICEVI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI
Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail