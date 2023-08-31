DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Nick Nolte
Frasi in elenco: 3
- A nessuno piace cambiare. Ci sarà sempre resistenza al cambiamento e ci sarà sempre il cambiamento. E più velocemente ci arrivi, più è facile. Non è una cosa così difficile. Se ti trinceri e dici: "Per Dio, non cambierò. Non voglio questo." Allora sei un uomo morto. Siamo bravissimi nell'adattabilità. È la nostra corazza più forte.
[Nobody likes to change. And there's only one thing consistently true. There will be change, and that's just the dilemma of it. There will always be resistance to change, and there always will be change. And the quicker you get to that, the easier it is. It's not such a difficult thing. If you entrench yourself and go, "By God, I will not change. I will not have this." Then, you're a dead man. We're great at adaptability]