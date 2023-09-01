Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frasi di Renée Zellweger

Frasi in elenco: 3

Scarica tutte le frasi di Renée Zellweger in PDF

Altri autori di aforismi

Ti è stata utile questa pagina?
Scrivi un commento. La tua opinione è importante per noi e per tutti!

Condividi una bella frase

La vita è ciò che ti accade quando sei tutto intento a fare altri piani.

John Lennon

John Lennon

Se avete una mentalità chiusa, per coerenza, fate sì che la bocca abbia la stessa sorte.

Se avete una mentalità chiusa, per coerenza, fate sì che la bocca abbia la stessa sorte.

‐ Anonimo ‐

Quando il mondo ti volta le spalle non devi far altro che voltargli le spalle anche tu.

Quando il mondo ti volta le spalle non devi far altro che voltargli le spalle anche tu.

‐ Timon ‐
Il re leone

RICEVI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI
Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail