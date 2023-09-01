DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Renée Zellweger
Frasi in elenco: 3
- Volevo crescere. Se non esplori altre cose, ti svegli 20 anni dopo e sei ancora la stessa persona che impara qualcosa solo quando va a cercare un personaggio. Hai bisogno di crescere!
[I wanted to grow. If you don't explore other things, you wake up 20 years later and you're still that same person who only learns anything when she goes out to research a character. You need to grow!]
- Ci sarà un posto per le storie di donne di ogni età se qualcuno le crea. C'è sempre stato un posto per diversi tipi di materiale, è solo limitato in termini di ciò che il business sembrava consentire. Quindi, mentre ciò sta cambiando, la gamma di storie si sta espandendo. Escape at Dannemora e Patricia Arquette fanno le loro cose, Patricia Clarkson fa le sue cose, Julia Roberts fa le sue cose, e la lista potrebbe continuare.
[There will be an audience for stories about women of every age if someone creates them. There's always been an audience for different kinds of material, it's just limited in terms of what the business model seemed to allow. So as that's changing, the range of stories is expanding. Escape at Dannemora and Patricia Arquette out there doing her thing, Patricia Clarkson doing her thing, Julia Roberts doing her thing, the list goes on.]