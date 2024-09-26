DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Rita Hayworth
Frasi in elenco: 5
Puoi trovare le frasi di Rita Hayworth anche in questi temi: Letto
- Sempre più spesso, le star vengono reclutate tra le fila delle modelle professioniste, con il risultato che le starlette di oggi sono meglio vestite e meglio curate che mai, anche se sia dubbio che siano attrici migliori.
[Increasingly, stars are recruited from the ranks of professional models, with the result that today's starlets are better dressed and better groomed than ever before, though it is doubtful if they are better actresses.]
- Mi piace farmi fotografare ed essere una persona affascinante. A volte, quando mi ritrovo a perdere la pazienza, ricordo solo le volte in cui ho pianto a dirotto perché nessuno voleva farmi una foto al Trocadero.
[I like having my picture taken and being a glamorous person. Sometimes when I find myself getting impatient, I just remember the times I cried my eyes out because nobody wanted to take my picture at the Trocadero.]