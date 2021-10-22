DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Tammy Faye
Frasi in elenco: 22 ‐ Pagina: 1 di 3
- Vorrei che la gente avesse potuto vedere quella che chiamavano la nostra villa. Sarebbero rimasti così delusi, perché era solo una vecchia casa che abbiamo sistemato, e io adoro la vecchia casa.
[I wish people could have seen what they called our mansion. They would have been so disappointed, because it was just an old house that we fixed up, and I love the old house.]
- C'è un versetto nella Bibbia che dice: "In ogni cosa rendete grazie, perché questa è la volontà di Dio in Cristo Gesù riguardo a voi." E ciò che mi porta pace è la Scrittura.
[There's a verse in the Bible says, 'In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.' And what brings me peace is the scripture.]
- Questo è un vero segreto. Puoi fidarti di Dio. Sento di amare il Signore con tutto il mio cuore e non metterà su di me più di quanto io possa sopportare. E così dico sempre: "Signore, confido in te con me". Quindi immagino che qualsiasi cosa accada nella mia vita, io debba essere in grado di sopportarla, o lui non permetterebbe che accada.
[That's a real secret. You can trust God. I feel I love the Lord with all of my heart, and he will not put more on me than I can bear. And so I always say, 'Lord, I trust you with me.' So I figure, anything that happens in my life, I must be able to bear it, or he wouldn't allow it to happen.]