Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frasi di William Howard Taft

Frasi in elenco: 14Pagina: 1 di 2

Puoi trovare le frasi di William Howard Taft anche in questi temi: Scrivere Turismo Irlanda e irlandesi Politica Giornali Ebrei Partiti

Scarica tutte le frasi di William Howard Taft in PDF

Altri autori di aforismi

Ti è stata utile questa pagina?
Scrivi un commento. La tua opinione è importante per noi e per tutti!

Condividi una bella frase

Sapere quando andare via è saggezza. Essere in grado di farlo è coraggio. Andare via a testa alta è dignità.

‐ Anonimo ‐

Perché se incontrarsi resta una magia, è non perdersi la vera favola.

Perché se incontrarsi resta una magia, è non perdersi la vera favola.

Massimo Gramellini

Massimo Gramellini

Ridi, e il mondo riderà con te. Piangi, e piangerai da solo.

Ridi, e il mondo riderà con te. Piangi, e piangerai da solo.

‐ Oh Dae-su ‐
Oldboy

Ricevi gli aggiornamenti

Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail