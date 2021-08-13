DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di William Howard Taft
- Sono favorevole ad aiutare la prosperità di tutti i paesi perché, quando siamo tutti prosperi, il commercio di ciascuno diventa più prezioso per l'altro.
[I am in favor of helping the prosperity of all countries because, when we are all prosperous, the trade of each becomes more valuable to the other.]
- Sono giunto alla conclusione che la maggior parte del lavoro di un Presidente è aumentare gli incassi di mostre e fiere e portare i turisti in città.
[I have come to the conclusion that the major part of the work of a President is to increase the gate receipts of expositions and fairs and bring tourists to town.]
- Non preoccuparti di quello che dicono i giornali. Io non lo faccio. Perché dovrebbe farlo qualcun altro? Ho detto la verità ai corrispondenti dei giornali, ma quando gli dici la verità sono tutti al mare.
[Don't worry over what the newspapers say. I don't. Why should anyone else? I told the truth to the newspaper correspondents - but when you tell the truth to them they are at sea.]