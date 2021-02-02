Aforismi
Citazione di William Shakespeare

Oh, ma quale luce irrompe da quella finestra lassù? Essa è l'oriente, e Giulietta è il sole. Sorgi, bel sole, e uccidi l'invidiosa luna già malata e livida di rabbia, perché tu, sua ancella, sei tanto più luminosa di lei: Non servirla, se essa ti invidia; la sua veste virginale e d'un colore verde scialbo che piace solo agli stupidi. Gettala via! Ma è la mia dama, oh, è il mio amore! Se solo sapesse di esserlo! Parla eppure non dice nulla. Come accade? È il suo sguardo a parlare per lei, e a lui io risponderò. No, sono troppo audace, non è a me che parla. Due elle più belle stelle del cielo devono essere state attirate altrove e hanno pregato gli occhi di lei di scintillare nelle loro orbite durante la loro assenza. E se davvero gli occhi di lei, gli occhi del suo volto, fossero stelle? Tanto splendore farebbe scomparire le altre stelle come la luce del giorno fa scomparire la luce di una lampada: in cielo i suoi occhi brillerebbero tanto che gli uccelli si metterebbero a cantare credendo che non fosse più notte.

[Romeo: atto II, scena II]

Cit.

Romeo e Giulietta

[But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun. Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon, who is already sick and pale with grief, that thou her maid art far more fair than she: be not her maid, since she is envious; her vestal livery is but sick and green and none but fools do wear it; cast it off. It is my lady, O, it is my love! O, that she knew she were! She speaks yet she says nothing: what of that? Her eye discourses; I will answer it. I am too bold, 'tis not to me she speaks: two of the fairest stars in all the heaven, having some business, do entreat her eyes to twinkle in their spheres till they return. What if her eyes were there, they in her head? The brightness of her cheek would shame those stars, as daylight doth a lamp; her eyes in heaven would through the airy region stream so bright that birds would sing and think it were not night.]

Breve biografia di William Shakespeare

Poeta e drammaturgo inglese, nasce a Stratford-upon-Avon nel 1564. E' considerato dalla critica come una delle più grandi personalità della letteratura di ogni tempo e di ogni paese. Ad uno sguardo storico più ravvicinato, invece, viene catalogato come uno degli esponenti principali del rinascimento inglese. Dal punto di vista strettamente biografico, di Shakespeare si sa ben poco. Oltre a mancare dati certi sulla sua vita, innumerevoli fatti ed aneddoti circolano, com'era facile prevedere, intorno alla sua figura. Aneddoti...continua la lettura su Biografieonline.it

