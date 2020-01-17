Aforismi
Frase di Muhammad Ali

Impossibile è solo una parola pronunciata da piccoli uomini che trovano più facile vivere nel mondo che gli è stato dato, piuttosto che cercare di cambiarlo. Impossibile non è un dato di fatto, è un'opinione. Impossibile non è una regola, è una sfida. Impossibile non è uguale per tutti. Impossibile non è per sempre.

[Dalla pubblicità Adidas "Impossible is nothing", 2006]

In lingua originale:
Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It's a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.

Breve biografia di Muhammad Ali

Quello che è considerato il più grande pugile di tutti i tempi, Cassius Clay alias Muhammad Ali (nome che ha adottato dopo essersi convertito alla religione islamica) è nato il 17 gennaio del 1942 a Louisville, Kentucky e ha iniziato a tirare di boxe per un caso fortuito, dopo essere capitato in una palestra mentre, bambino, era alla ricerca della sua bicicletta rubata. Iniziato alla boxe da un poliziotto di origini irlandesi, a soli dodici anni il futuro campione del mondo Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. cominciò ben presto a...continua la lettura su Biografieonline.it

