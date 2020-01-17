Frase di Muhammad Ali
[Dalla pubblicità Adidas "Impossible is nothing", 2006]
In lingua originale:
Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It's a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.
Quello che è considerato il più grande pugile di tutti i tempi, Cassius Clay alias Muhammad Ali (nome che ha adottato dopo essersi convertito alla religione islamica) è nato il 17 gennaio del 1942 a Louisville, Kentucky e ha iniziato a tirare di boxe per un caso fortuito, dopo essere capitato in una palestra mentre, bambino, era alla ricerca della sua bicicletta rubata. Iniziato alla boxe da un poliziotto di origini irlandesi, a soli dodici anni il futuro campione del mondo Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. cominciò ben presto a...continua la lettura su Biografieonline.it