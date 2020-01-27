Dear basketball, la lettera di addio al basket di Kobe Bryant
sin dal momento in cui ho cominciato ad arrotolare i calzettoni di mio papà e a immaginare canestri decisivi per la vittoria al Great Western Forum, mi è subito stata chiara una cosa: mi ero innamorato di te.
Un amore così grande che ti ho dato tutto me stesso.
Come un bimbo di sei anni, innamorato, non ho mai visto la luce in fondo al tunnel.
Mi vedevo soltanto correre, e così ho corso. Su e giù per ogni campo, rincorrendo ogni pallone per te. Mi hai chiesto il massimo sforzo, così ti ho dato il mio cuore.
Ho giocato quando ero stanco e affaticato, non perché fossero state le sfide a chiamarmi, ma perché TU mi hai chiamato. Ho fatto qualsiasi cosa per TE, perché così fanno le persone quando qualcuno le fa sentire vive (come hai fatto tu con me).
Hai dato a un bimbo di sei anni il sogno di essere un giocatore dei Lakers e ti amerò sempre per questo. Ma non posso amarti in modo ossessivo per molto tempo ancora. Questa stagione è tutto quel che mi rimane da darti.
Il mio cuore può reggere il peso, anche la mia mente, ma il mio corpo sa che è giunto il momento di salutarci. Ma va bene così.
Sono pronto a lasciarti andare. Volevo che tu lo sapessi, così potremo assaporare meglio ogni momento che ci rimarrà da gustare insieme.
Le cose belle e quelle brutte. Ci siamo dati l'un l'altro tutto. Ed entrambi sappiamo che, qualsiasi cosa farò, sarò sempre quel bambino con i calzettoni, il cestino della spazzatura nell'angolo e 5 secondi ancora sul cronometro, palla in mano.
5… 4… 3… 2… 1.
Ti amerò sempre.
Tuo Kobe
* * *
[Dear Basketball,
From the moment I started rolling my dad's tube socks.
And shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all — from my mind & body to my spirit & soul. As a six-year-old boy deeply in love with you.
I never saw the end of the tunnel.
I only saw myself running out of one. And so I ran. I ran up and down every court after every loose ball for you. You asked for my hustle I gave you my heart because it came with so much more. I played through the sweat and hurt not because challenge called me but because YOU called me.
I did everything for YOU because that's what you do.
When someone makes you feel as alive as you've made me feel.
You gave a six-year-old boy his laker dream and I'll always love you for it. But I can't love you obsessively for much longer.
This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding my mind can handle the grind but my body knows it's time to say goodbye.
And that's OK. I'm ready to let you go.
I want you to know now so we both can savor every moment we have left together. The good and the bad. We have given each other all that we have.
And we both know, no matter what I do next I'll always be that kid with the rolled up socks garbage can in the corner:
05 seconds on the clock ball in my hands.
5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1
Love you always,
Kobe]
[Pubblicata sul The Players Tribune - Tradotta in Nba, Kobe Bryant: "Caro basket, sono pronto a lasciarti andare", Gazzetta.it, 30 novembre 2015]
