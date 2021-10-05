Frase di Steve Jobs
Il testo fu scritto da Steve Jobs per uno spot tv Apple del 1997. Lo spot in lingua italiana venne recitato da Dario Fo. Quelle che seguono sono le parole in lingua originale.
[Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.]
Breve biografia di Steve Jobs
Steven Paul Jobs nasce il 24 febbraio 1955 a Green Bay, California da Joanne Carole Schieble e Abdulfattah "John" Jandali, i quali, essendo ancora giovani studenti universitari, lo danno in adozione quando è ancora in fasce; Steve viene adottato da Paul e Clara Jobs, della Santa Clara Valley, sempre in California. Qui trascorre un'infanzia felice, insieme alla sorella adottiva minore Mona e prosegue senza particolari problemi, denotando brillanti capacità scientifiche nel suo iter scolastico; si diploma a 17 anni (1972) alla