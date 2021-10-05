Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frase di Steve Jobs

A tutti i folli. I solitari. I ribelli. Quelli che non si adattano. Quelli che non ci stanno. Quelli che sembrano sempre fuori luogo. Quelli che vedono le cose in modo differente. Quelli che non si adattano alle regole. E non hanno rispetto per lo status quo. Potete essere d'accordo con loro o non essere d'accordo. Li potete glorificare o diffamare. L'unica cosa che non potete fare è ignorarli. Perché cambiano le cose. Spingono la razza umana in avanti. E mentre qualcuno li considera dei folli, noi li consideriamo dei geni. Perché le persone che sono abbastanza folli da pensare di poter cambiare il mondo sono coloro che lo cambiano davvero.
Spot Apple del 1997

Il testo fu scritto da Steve Jobs per uno spot tv Apple del 1997. Lo spot in lingua italiana venne recitato da Dario Fo. Quelle che seguono sono le parole in lingua originale.

[Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.]

Breve biografia di Steve Jobs

Steven Paul Jobs nasce il 24 febbraio 1955 a Green Bay, California da Joanne Carole Schieble e Abdulfattah "John" Jandali, i quali, essendo ancora giovani studenti universitari, lo danno in adozione quando è ancora in fasce; Steve viene adottato da Paul e Clara Jobs, della Santa Clara Valley, sempre in California. Qui trascorre un'infanzia felice, insieme alla sorella adottiva minore Mona e prosegue senza particolari problemi, denotando brillanti capacità scientifiche nel suo iter scolastico; si diploma a 17 anni (1972) alla...continua la lettura su Biografieonline.it

Commenti

Non ci sono commenti. Pubblica tu il primo.

Commenta

Approfondisci

Altri autori di aforismi

Ti è stata utile questa frase?
Scrivi un commento. La tua opinione è importante!

Condividi una bella frase

Sono un uomo con una disabilità evidente in mezzo a tanti uomini con disabilità che non si vedono.

Sono un uomo con una disabilità evidente in mezzo a tanti uomini con disabilità che non si vedono.

Ezio Bosso

Ezio Bosso

Lasciate che vi dica una cosa. Non c'è nobiltà nella povertà. Sono stato un uomo povero, e sono stato un uomo ricco. E scelgo di essere ricco tutta la vita, dannazione!

Lasciate che vi dica una cosa. Non c'è nobiltà nella povertà. Sono stato un uomo povero, e sono stato un uomo ricco. E scelgo di essere ricco tutta la vita, dannazione!

‐ Jordan Belfort ‐
The Wolf of Wall Street

Ricevi gli aggiornamenti

Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail