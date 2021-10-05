Spot Apple del 1997

Il testo fu scritto da Steve Jobs per uno spot tv Apple del 1997. Lo spot in lingua italiana venne recitato da Dario Fo. Quelle che seguono sono le parole in lingua originale.



[Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.]