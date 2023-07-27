Nothing Compares 2 U, testo completo con traduzione
Since you took your love away
I go out every night and sleep all day
Since you took your love away
Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want
I can see whomever I choose
I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant
But nothing
I said nothing can take away these blues
'Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
It's been so lonely without you here
Like a bird without a song
Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling
Tell me baby, where did I go wrong?
I could put my arms around every boy I see
But they'd only remind me of you
I went to the doctor, guess what he told me
Guess what he told me
He said, "Girl you better try to have fun, no matter what you do"
But he's a fool
'Cause nothing compares, nothing compares to you
All the flowers that you planted mama
In the back yard
All died when you went away
I know that living with you baby was sometimes hard
But I'm willing to give it another try
Nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
[Sono passate sette ore e quindici giorni
Da quando hai portato via il tuo amore
Esco tutte le sere e dormo tutto il giorno
Da quando hai portato via il tuo amore
Da quando te ne sei andata posso fare quello che voglio
Posso vedere chiunque io scelga
Posso cenare in un bel ristorante
Ma niente
Ho detto niente può portare via questa tristezza
Perché niente può essere paragonato
Niente può essere paragonato a te
È stato tutto così solitario senza di te qui
Come un uccello senza il suo canto
Niente può fermare queste lacrime solitarie dal cadere
Dimmi in cosa ho sbagliato
Potrei abbracciare ogni ragazzo che vedo
Ma non farebbero che ricordarmi te
Sono andata dal dottore
e indovina cosa mi ha detto
Mi ha detto: ragazza, sarebbe meglio che ti divertissi un po'
Non importa quello che fai
Ma è un pazzo
Perché niente può essere paragonato
Niente può essere paragonato a te
Tutti i fiori che hai piantato, mamma
In giardino
Tutto è morto quando te ne sei andata
Lo so che vivere con te è stata dura qualche volta
Ma sono intenzionata a provarci nuovamente
Niente può essere paragonato a te]
Breve biografia di Sinead O'Connor
Il vero e completo nome di Sinead O'Connor è Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor. Nasce l'8 dicembre 1966 a Dublino, nella Repubblica di Irlanda. Come artista era nota per la sua voce potente e la sua musica, spesso impegnata politicamente e socialmente. Sinead O'Connor giovane Formazione ed esordi di Sinead O'Connor Nasce in una famiglia cattolica. Cresce con la madre, alcolizzata e depressa; questa muore in un incidente d’auto e Sinead viene mandata a studiare in diversi collegi cattolici. La carriera musicale inizia negli... continua su Biografieonline.it