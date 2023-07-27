Dalla canzone Nothing Compares 2 U

[Sono passate sette ore e quindici giorni

Da quando hai portato via il tuo amore

Esco tutte le sere e dormo tutto il giorno



Da quando hai portato via il tuo amore

Da quando te ne sei andata posso fare quello che voglio

Posso vedere chiunque io scelga

Posso cenare in un bel ristorante

Ma niente

Ho detto niente può portare via questa tristezza



Perché niente può essere paragonato

Niente può essere paragonato a te



È stato tutto così solitario senza di te qui

Come un uccello senza il suo canto

Niente può fermare queste lacrime solitarie dal cadere



Dimmi in cosa ho sbagliato

Potrei abbracciare ogni ragazzo che vedo

Ma non farebbero che ricordarmi te



Sono andata dal dottore

e indovina cosa mi ha detto



Mi ha detto: ragazza, sarebbe meglio che ti divertissi un po'



Non importa quello che fai

Ma è un pazzo



Perché niente può essere paragonato

Niente può essere paragonato a te



Tutti i fiori che hai piantato, mamma

In giardino

Tutto è morto quando te ne sei andata

Lo so che vivere con te è stata dura qualche volta

Ma sono intenzionata a provarci nuovamente



Niente può essere paragonato a te]