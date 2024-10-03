DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frase di Kirk Hammett
Odio dirlo, ma i non musicisti – che rappresentano la maggioranza del mondo degli ascoltatori – non ricordano gli assoli di chitarra. Ricorderanno dannatamente una grande melodia e ricorderanno davvero una grande canzone, specialmente una canzone che li porterà in un posto diverso da dove si trovavano cinque minuti prima.
[I hate to say it, but non-musicians – who are the majority of the listening world – are not going to remember guitar solos. They are gonna helluva remember a great melody, and they're really gonna remember a great song – especially a song that's gonna bring them to a different place from where they were five minutes previously.]
[I hate to say it, but non-musicians – who are the majority of the listening world – are not going to remember guitar solos. They are gonna helluva remember a great melody, and they're really gonna remember a great song – especially a song that's gonna bring them to a different place from where they were five minutes previously.]
Temi correlatiQuesta frase è presente in:
Breve biografia di Kirk Hammett
Kirk Hammett è un chitarrista statunitense, dal 1983 membro dei Metallica, con i quali ha raggiunto la fama mondiale.
Nasce a San Francisco, in California, il 18 novembre 1962, figlio di Dennis L. Hammett, che lavora per la marina mercantile. Il padre è di origini inglesi, tedesche, scozzesi e irlandesi. La madre, Teofila "Chefela", è...
continua leggendo la:
Biografia di Kirk Hammett su Biografieonline.it