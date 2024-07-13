Aforismi
Frase di Taylor Swift

Io voglio dire a tutte le ragazze là fuori, che ci saranno persone lungo la vostra strada che cercheranno di sminuire il vostro successo e prendersi il merito dei vostri risultati o della vostra fama, ma se vi concentrate sul vostro lavoro e non lasciate che queste persone vi sviino, un giorno, vi guarderete intorno e saprete che siete voi e le persone che amate ad avervi fatto arrivare qui, e questa sarà la sensazione più bella del mondo.

[I want to say to all the young women out there: there will people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame, but if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going you'll look around and you'll know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.]
16 febbraio 2016

[58th GRAMMYs, Recording Academy / GRAMMYs, su youtube.com]

Breve biografia di Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift nasce il 13 dicembre del 1989 negli Stati Uniti, a Reading, in Pennsylvania, figlia di Andrea, una casalinga, e di Scott, un intermediario finanziario. A soli sei anni si innamora della musica country, dopo avere ascoltato brani di Dolly Parton, di Patsy Cline e di LeAnn Rimes. A dieci anni entra a far parte di Theatre Kids Live, una compagnia teatrale per bambini di Kirk Cremer. Proprio Cremer la incita a optare per la carriera musicale e a mettere da parte le aspirazioni da attrice. A dodici anni, quindi,... continua su Biografieonline.it

Robert Frost

Robert Frost

LE PIÙ BELLE le inviamo via e-mail