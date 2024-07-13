Mr. Brown: Ve lo dico io di cosa parla "Like a Virgin". Parla di una ragazza che rimorchia uno con una fava così! Tutta la canzone è una metafora sulla fava grossa.



Mr. Blonde: No, macché, parla di una ragazza vulnerabile perché se la sono sbattuta di sopra e di sotto, ma poi incontra un tipo sensibile e...



Mr. Brown: No no no no no, mammoletta, queste sono cavolate per turisti!



Joe [sfogliando una rubrica]: Toby? Toby? Chi cazzo è Toby?



Mr. Brown: "Like a Virgin" non parla affatto di una ragazza sensibile che incontra un bravo ragazzo. Quella è "True Blue", sì, è così, su questo non ci piove.



Mr. Orange: E qual è "True Blue"?



Eddie: Non conosci "True Blue"? Cristo, è stato un successo per Madonna. Allora non segui la Top Ten, se non sai nemmeno cos'è "True Blue".



Mr. Orange: Senti, stronzo, ho solo chiesto come fa. Non vorrai mica spappolarmi il c. se non sono un fan di Madonna, no?



Mr. White: Per me può anche andare a cagare.



Mr. Blue: A me piaceva all'inizio quando cantava "Borderline". Ma da quando è entrata nella fase "Papa don't preach" non la seguo più.



Mr. Brown: E basta, così mi fate perdere il filo. Non mi ricordo più. Che stavo dicendo?



Joe: Toby la cinesina? Come faceva di cognome?



Mr. White: Che roba è quella?



Joe: È una vecchia rubrica, l'ho trovata in un cappotto che non mettevo da secoli. Come si chiamava?



Mr. Brown: Ma che c. stavo dicendo?



Mr. Pink: Hai detto che "True Blue" parla di una ragazza sensibile che conosce un bravo ragazzo, invece "Like a Virgin" è una metafora della fava grossa.



Mr. Brown: Ah sì. Ve lo dico io di che parla "Like a Virgin". Parla di una figa che scopa come una matta a destra e a sinistra, giorno e notte, mattina e sera. Cazzocazzo cazzocazzo cazzocazzo cazzocazzo cazzo.



Mr. Blue: Quanti cazzi fanno?



Mr. White: Una marea!



Mr. Brown: Finché un bel giorno incontra un tipo cazzuto alla John Holmes e allora vai alla grande! Cioè, uno che con l'attrezzo ci scava i tunnel, come Charles Bronson ne La grande fuga. Lei ci da dentro come una maiala, finché sente una roba che non sentiva da un secolo: dolore... Dolore. Le fa male! Le fa male... Non dovrebbe, perché la strada e bell'e che asfaltata ormai, ma quando il tipo la pompa, le fa male. Lo stesso dolore che sentì la prima volta, capite? Il dolore fa ricordare alla scopatrice folle le sensazioni di quando era ancora vergine... E quindi, "Like a Virgin"!

