Frase di William W. Purkey
Devi ballare come se nessuno ti guardasse, amare come se non ti facessero mai del male, cantare come se nessuno ti ascoltasse e vivere come se il paradiso fosse in terra.
[You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching, love like you'll never be hurt, sing like there's nobody listening, and live like it's heaven on earth.]
William W. Purkey