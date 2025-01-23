DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frase di Johann Wolfgang Goethe
Fumare induce a bere birra, perché le bocche calde hanno bisogno di essere raffreddate. La birra addensa il sangue e aumenta l'ebbrezza prodotta dal fumo narcotico. I nervi si intorpidiscono e il sangue si coagula. Se continuano come sembrano fare ora, tra due o tre generazioni vedremo cosa hanno fatto della Germania questi bevitori di birra e questi sbuffatori di fumo. Noterete l'effetto sulla nostra letteratura: senza cervello, senza forma e senza speranza; e quelle stesse persone si chiederanno come sia successo.
[Smoking induces drinking beer, for hot mouths need to be cooled down. Beer thickens the blood, and adds to the intoxication produced by the narcotic smoke. The nerves are dulled and the blood clotted. If they go on as they seem to be doing now, in two or three generations we shall see what these beer-swillers and smoke-puffers have made of Germany. You will notice the effect on our literature-mindless, formless, and hopeless; and those very people will wonder how it has come about.]
[Attribuita] [Cit. Heinrich Luden, Rueckblicke in mein Leben, Jena 1847]
Johann Wolfgang Goethe, poeta e scrittore tedesco, nasce a Francoforte Sul Meno il 28 agosto 1749 da un'agiata famiglia borghese di un consigliere imperiale. Aiutato dalla madre, giovane e intelligente, mostrò genialità precoce, imparando facilmente più lingue, e scrivendo prestissimo per il teatro delle marionette (dove poté conoscere,...
