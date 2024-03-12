Aforismi
Frase di Dorothy Parker

Amo i Martini, ma due al massimo. Tre, e sono sotto il tavolo. Quattro, e sono sotto il cameriere.

Attribuita.

[I like to have a Martini, two at the very most. After three I'm under the table, after four I'm under my host.]

Breve biografia di Dorothy Parker

Il sarcasmo, spregiudicato e pungente Intellettuale loquace ed eccentrica, nonché brillante scrittrice newyorchese, Dorothy Parker si è dedicata sia al giornalismo mondano che alla stesura di romanzi, distinguendosi sempre per uno stile elegante e finemente arguto. Nelle sue poesie e nei suoi racconti trasparivano soventemente la sua profonda malinconia e il suo senso di auto-distruzione, da lei filtrati però con impeccabile stile e squisito cinismo. Nasce come Dorothy Rothschild a Long Branch, nel New Jersey (USA), il 22 agosto...

Beato chi è diverso, essendo egli diverso, ma guai a chi è diverso essendo egli comune.

Sandro Penna

Sandro Penna

– Cosa fai nel tempo libero? | – Stalkero. | – AH AH, io di solito o esco con gli amici o vado al parco. | – Lo so.

– Cosa fai nel tempo libero? – Stalkero. – AH AH, io di solito o esco con gli amici o vado al parco. – Lo so.

‐ Anonimo ‐

Quando il mondo ti volta le spalle non devi far altro che voltargli le spalle anche tu.

Quando il mondo ti volta le spalle non devi far altro che voltargli le spalle anche tu.

‐ Timon ‐
Il re leone

