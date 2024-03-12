Amo i Martini, ma due al massimo. Tre, e sono sotto il tavolo. Quattro, e sono sotto il cameriere.

Frase di Dorothy Parker
Attribuita.
[I like to have a Martini, two at the very most. After three I'm under the table, after four I'm under my host.]
Breve biografia di Dorothy Parker
Il sarcasmo, spregiudicato e pungente Intellettuale loquace ed eccentrica, nonché brillante scrittrice newyorchese, Dorothy Parker si è dedicata sia al giornalismo mondano che alla stesura di romanzi, distinguendosi sempre per uno stile elegante e finemente arguto. Nelle sue poesie e nei suoi racconti trasparivano soventemente la sua profonda malinconia e il suo senso di auto-distruzione, da lei filtrati però con impeccabile stile e squisito cinismo. Nasce come Dorothy Rothschild a Long Branch, nel New Jersey (USA), il 22 agosto... continua su Biografieonline.it