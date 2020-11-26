Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frasi di Jill Biden

Frasi in elenco: 29Pagina: 1 di 3

Puoi trovare le frasi di Jill Biden anche in questi temi: Insegnamento Maestri Istruzione Potere Perfezione Divertimento Corsa

Scarica tutte le frasi di Jill Biden in PDF

Altri autori di aforismi

Ti è stata utile questa pagina?
Scrivi un commento. La tua opinione è importante per noi e per tutti!

Condividi una bella frase

L'autostima non si costruisce con feste e bei vestiti, ma nei momenti difficili della vita.

Paolo Crepet

Paolo Crepet

Lascia dormire il futuro come merita: se lo svegli prima del tempo, otterrai un presente assonnato.

Lascia dormire il futuro come merita: se lo svegli prima del tempo, otterrai un presente assonnato.

Franz Kafka

Franz Kafka

Molti uomini hanno vita di quieta disperazione: non vi rassegnate a questo, ribellatevi, non affogatevi nella pigrizia mentale, guardatevi intorno. Osate cambiare, cercate nuove strade. [Citando Henry David Thoreau]

Molti uomini hanno vita di quieta disperazione: non vi rassegnate a questo, ribellatevi, non affogatevi nella pigrizia mentale, guardatevi intorno. Osate cambiare, cercate nuove strade. [Citando Henry David Thoreau]

‐ John Keating ‐
L'attimo fuggente

Ricevi gli aggiornamenti

Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail