Frasi di Jill Biden
Puoi trovare le frasi di Jill Biden anche in questi temi: Insegnamento Maestri Istruzione Potere Perfezione Divertimento Corsa
- Non c'è niente di più ingiusto delle persone che usano il loro potere per cercare di far sentire piccole le altre persone, per dire loro chi sono o di cosa sono capaci, per dire che la loro identità non gli appartiene.
[There's nothing that's more unfair or unjust than people using their power to try to make other people feel small, to tell them who they are or what they are capable of, to say their identity doesn't belong.]
- I miei studenti mi hanno dimostrato così tante volte che non si tratta sempre di essere la persona perfetta nella posizione perfetta, si tratta di essere presente quando c'è bisogno.
[My students have shown me so many times that it's not always about being the perfect person in the perfect position - it's about showing up when you're needed.]
- Possiamo essere orgogliosi di un presidente che riunisce le famiglie invece di farle a pezzi. Un presidente che crede che i nostri giorni migliori siano davanti a noi. Quello è Joe Biden.
[We can be proud of a president that brings families together instead of tearing them apart. A president who believes our best days are ahead of us. That's Joe Biden.]
- Ho sempre nutrito molto rispetto e ammirazione per Eleanor Roosevelt. Era una vera umanitaria e sostenitrice dei diritti delle donne e dei diritti civili.
[I have always had a great deal of respect and admiration for Eleanor Roosevelt. She was a true humanitarian and champion of Women's Rights and Civil Rights.]
- Sono cresciuta a Willow Grove, in Pennsylvania, con i miei genitori e le mie sorelle, ma la mia famiglia andava in macchina ogni fine settimana ad Hammonton, dove vivevano entrambi i miei nonni e dove loro sono cresciuti.
[I grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, with my parents and sisters, but my family would drive every weekend to Hammonton, where both my grandparents lived and where my parents were raised.]