DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi di Mark Rothko
Frasi in elenco: 10
- Non si dipinge per gli studenti di design o per gli storici, ma per gli esseri umani; e la reazione in termini umani è l'unica cosa che sia davvero soddisfacente per l'artista.
[One does not paint for design students or historians but for human beings, and the reaction in human terms is the only thing that is really satisfactory to the artist.]
- Non era che la figura fosse stata rimossa, non che le figure fossero state spazzate via; erano piuttosto i simboli a sostituire le figure, e a loro volta le forme sulle tele successive erano i sostituti delle figure... queste nuove forme dicono... ciò che dicevano i simboli.
[It was not that the figure had been removed, not that the figures had been swept away, but the symbols for the figures, and in turn the shapes in the later canvases were substitutes for the figures.. ..these new shapes say.. ..what the symbols said.]
- Per quanto ci riguarda, il travestimento deve essere totale. L'identità familiare delle cose deve essere polverizzata per distruggere le associazioni finite con cui la nostra società avvolge sempre più ogni aspetto del nostro ambiente.
[With us the disguise must be complete. The familiar identity of things has to be pulverized in order to destroy the finite associations with which our society increasingly enshrouds every aspect of our environment.]
- Dirò senza riserve che, dal mio punto di vista, non possono esistere astrazioni. Qualsiasi forma o area che non abbia la pulsante concretezza della carne e delle ossa reali, la sua vulnerabilità al piacere o al dolore, non è assolutamente nulla. Qualsiasi quadro che non offra l'ambiente in cui si possa respirare il soffio della vita, non mi interessa.
[I will say without reservations that from my point of view there can be no abstractions. Any shape or area that has not the pulsating concreteness of real flesh and bones, its vulnerability to pleasure or pain is nothing at all. Any picture that does not provide the environment in which the breath of life can be drawn does not interest me.]
- I romantici erano spinti a cercare soggetti esotici e a viaggiare in luoghi lontani. Non si rendevano conto che, sebbene il trascendentale debba necessariamente implicare lo strano e l'insolito, non tutto ciò che è strano o insolito è trascendentale. L'ostilità della società nei confronti della sua attività è difficile da accettare per l'artista. Eppure, proprio questa ostilità può agire come leva per una vera liberazione... Sia il senso di comunità che quello di sicurezza dipendono da ciò che è familiare. Liberi da essi, le esperienze trascendentali diventano possibili.
[The romantics were prompted to seek exotic subjects and to travel to far off places. They failed to realize that, though the transcendental must involve the strange and unfamiliar, not everything strange or unfamiliar is transcendental. The unfriendliness of society to his activity is difficult for the artists to accept. Yet this very hostility can act as a lever for true liberation.. .Both the sense of community and of security depend on the familiar. Free of them, transcendental experiences become possible.]
- Penso ai miei quadri come a dei drammi; le forme nei quadri sono gli attori. Sono state create dal bisogno di un gruppo di attori capaci di muoversi drammaticamente senza imbarazzo ed eseguire gesti senza vergogna. Né l'azione né gli attori possono essere previsti o descritti in anticipo. Iniziano come un'avventura sconosciuta in uno spazio sconosciuto... Le idee e i piani che esistevano nella mente all'inizio erano semplicemente la porta attraverso cui si lasciava il mondo in cui essi avvengono. I grandi quadri cubisti superano e smentiscono così le implicazioni del programma cubista.
[I think of my pictures as dramas; the shapes in the pictures are the performers. They have been created from the need for a group of actors who are able to move dramatically without embarrassment and execute gestures without shame. Neither the action nor the actors can be anticipated, or described in advance. They begin as an unknown adventure in an unknown space.. .Ideas and plans that existed in the mind at the start were simply the doorway through which one left the world in which they occur. The great cubist pictures thus transcend and belie the implications of the cubist program.]
- Lo strumento più importante che l'artista plasma attraverso la pratica costante è la fiducia nella propria capacità di produrre miracoli quando ce n'è bisogno. I quadri devono essere miracolosi; nell'istante in cui uno viene completato, l'intimità tra la creazione e il creatore finisce. Egli diventa un estraneo. Il quadro deve essere per lui, così come per chiunque lo sperimenti in seguito, una rivelazione: una risoluzione inaspettata e senza precedenti di un bisogno eternamente familiare.
[The most important tool the artist fashions through constant practice is the faith in his ability to produce miracles when they are needed. Pictures must be miraculous; the instant one is completed, the intimacy between the creation and the creator is ended. He is an outsider. The picture must be for him, as for anyone experiencing it later, a revelation, an unexpected and unprecedented resolution of an eternally familiar need.]
- Uso colori che sono già stati vissuti attraverso la luce del giorno e attraverso lo stato d'animo dell'uomo nella sua totalità. In altre parole, i miei colori non sono colori intesi come strumenti di laboratorio, isolati da ogni accidentalità o impurità affinché abbiano una specifica identità o purezza.
[I use colors that have already been experienced through the light of day and through the state of mind of the total man. In other words, my colors are not colors that are laboratory tools which are isolated from all accidentals or impurities so that they have a specified identity or purity.]
- Sulle forme:
- Sono organismi dotati di volontà e di una passione per l'autoaffermazione.
- Si muovono con libertà interna, e senza il bisogno di conformarsi a ciò che è probabile nel mondo familiare, né di violarlo.
- Non hanno alcuna associazione diretta con una particolare esperienza visibile, ma in esse si riconosce il principio e la passione degli organismi.
[On shapes:
- They are organisms with volition and a passion for self-assertion.
- They move with internal freedom, and without need to conform with or to violate what is probable in the familiar world.
- They have no direct association with any particular visible experience, but in them one recognizes the principle and passion of organisms.]