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Frasi di Rudolph Giuliani
Frasi in elenco: 2
- [Sull'ordine esecutivo 13769] La prima volta che [Donald Trump] ne parlò lo chiamò "muslim ban". Mi disse "Forma una commissione. Trovami il modo per istituirlo legalmente." [...] Ci siamo concentrati sul pericolo e non sulla religione. Sulle aree del mondo che creano un pericolo per noi. Si basa su un criterio fattuale, non religioso. Perfettamente legale, perfettamente accettabile.
[When he first announced it, he said "muslim ban". He called me up and said, "Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally." ... we focused on, instead of religion, danger. The areas of the world that create danger for us. Which is a factual basis. Not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible.]