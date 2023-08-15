DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Commenti alla frase di Gloria, tratta dal film Barbie
È letteralmente impossibile essere una donna. Sei così bella e così intelligente e mi uccide il fatto che non pensi di essere abbastanza brava. Dobbiamo essere sempre straordinarie, ma in qualche modo, lo facciamo sempre in modo sbagliato.
Devi essere magra ma non troppo magra. Non puoi mai dire che vuoi essere magra: devi dire che vuoi essere sana, ma devi comunque essere magra.
Devi avere i soldi ma non puoi chiedere i soldi perché è volgare.
Devi essere un capo ma non puoi essere cattiva: devi comandare ma non puoi schiacciare le idee degli altri.
Devi adorare di essere una madre ma non parlare dei tuoi figli tutto il tempo.
Devi essere una donna in carriera ma anche prenderti cura delle altre persone.
Devi rispondere dei cattivi comportamenti degli uomini, il che è allucinante, ma se lo fai notare vieni accusata di lamentarti.
Devi rimanere bella per gli uomini ma non così bella da tentarli troppo o da minacciare le altre donne, perché ci si aspetta che tu sia parte della sorellanza pur facendoti notare.
E sii sempre grata. Ma non dimenticare che il sistema è truccato. Quindi trova il modo di riconoscerlo ma rimanendo pur sempre grata.
Non devi mai invecchiare, mai essere scortese, ma darti delle arie, mai essere egoista, mai cadere, mai fallire, mai mostrare paura, mai essere sopra le righe.
È troppo difficile, è troppo contraddittorio e nessuno ti dà una medaglia né ti dice grazie.
Anzi, alla fine viene fuori che non solo sbagli totalmente, ma è anche tutta colpa tua.
Sono così stanca di vedere me stessa e ogni singola altra donna fare salti mortali tutti i giorni per riuscire a piacere agli altri.
[It is literally impossible to be a woman.
You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong.
You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin.
You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin.
You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you cant be mean.
You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas.
You're supposed to love being a mother, but don't talk about your kids all the damn time.
You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people.
You have to answer for men's bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you're accused of complaining.
You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.
But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful.
You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line.
It's too hard! It's too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.
I'm just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don't even know.]
Devi essere magra ma non troppo magra. Non puoi mai dire che vuoi essere magra: devi dire che vuoi essere sana, ma devi comunque essere magra.
Devi avere i soldi ma non puoi chiedere i soldi perché è volgare.
Devi essere un capo ma non puoi essere cattiva: devi comandare ma non puoi schiacciare le idee degli altri.
Devi adorare di essere una madre ma non parlare dei tuoi figli tutto il tempo.
Devi essere una donna in carriera ma anche prenderti cura delle altre persone.
Devi rispondere dei cattivi comportamenti degli uomini, il che è allucinante, ma se lo fai notare vieni accusata di lamentarti.
Devi rimanere bella per gli uomini ma non così bella da tentarli troppo o da minacciare le altre donne, perché ci si aspetta che tu sia parte della sorellanza pur facendoti notare.
E sii sempre grata. Ma non dimenticare che il sistema è truccato. Quindi trova il modo di riconoscerlo ma rimanendo pur sempre grata.
Non devi mai invecchiare, mai essere scortese, ma darti delle arie, mai essere egoista, mai cadere, mai fallire, mai mostrare paura, mai essere sopra le righe.
È troppo difficile, è troppo contraddittorio e nessuno ti dà una medaglia né ti dice grazie.
Anzi, alla fine viene fuori che non solo sbagli totalmente, ma è anche tutta colpa tua.
Sono così stanca di vedere me stessa e ogni singola altra donna fare salti mortali tutti i giorni per riuscire a piacere agli altri.
[It is literally impossible to be a woman.
You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong.
You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin.
You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin.
You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you cant be mean.
You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas.
You're supposed to love being a mother, but don't talk about your kids all the damn time.
You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people.
You have to answer for men's bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you're accused of complaining.
You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.
But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful.
You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line.
It's too hard! It's too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.
I'm just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don't even know.]
Gloria
Dal film: Barbie
-
SIC !
È sufficiente essere donna e sentirsi tale... in ogni fibra... e, soprattutto, nell'anima.Da: GiusyData: ieri alle ore 9:44