Monologo virale dal film Barbie (di America Ferrera)

Ascolta sempre quello che dice tua madre. Hai capito? Fai quello che ti dice. È la tua migliore amica, dille che le vuoi bene. Tutti i giorni. Ora tu sei ancora troppo piccolo per pensare alle ragazze, ma verrà il tempo per questo; e quando arriverà trattale come principesse. Perché è questo che sono. Se decidi di prendere un impegno, rispettalo perché la tua parola è la tua garanzia figliolo, è tutto quello che hai. E i soldi poi, tu cerca di fare molti soldi se ti è possibile, anche se ti devi vendere ogni tanto cerca di farne più che puoi, non essere stupido come tuo padre. È tutto molto più facile con i soldi, figlio mio. Non fumare. Sii gentile con le persone. Se qualcuno ti offre un'occasione, lo sai ne abbiamo parlato, sii all'altezza, sii uomo. Stai lontano dalle cose brutte, figliolo ti prego non restare invischiato in brutte storie. Ci sono tante cose meravigliose che ti aspettano. Io non ti lascerò mai, sono sempre con te, starò qui. Ti voglio bene, figliolo.

‐ John Q. Archibald ‐

John Q