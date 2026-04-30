DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frase di Robert Oppenheimer
[Nel 1965, ricordando il test di Trinity] Sapevamo che il mondo non sarebbe stato più lo stesso. Alcuni risero, altri piansero, i più rimasero in silenzio. Mi ricordai del verso delle scritture Indù, il Baghavad-Gita. Vishnu tenta di convincere il Principe che dovrebbe compiere il suo dovere e per impressionarlo assume la sua forma dalle molteplici braccia e dice, "Adesso sono diventato Morte, il distruttore dei mondi." Suppongo lo pensammo tutti, in un modo o nell'altro.
[We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty, and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, 'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.' I suppose we all thought that, one way or another.]
[We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty, and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, 'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.' I suppose we all thought that, one way or another.]
[citato in: I am become death, the destroyer of worlds]
Breve biografia di Robert Oppenheimer
Robert Oppenheimer fu un importante fisico statunitense, di origini tedesche ed ebraiche. I suoi contributi in campo scientifico si ritrovano soprattutto nel contesto della meccanica quantistica: fu il primo a capire l'effetto tunnel quantistico, ad avvicinarsi alla scoperta del positrone, a formulare teorie sulle piogge di raggi cosmici...
continua leggendo la:
Biografia di Robert Oppenheimer su Biografieonline.it