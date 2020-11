Dal film La rapina perfetta

Soon after the robbery Scotland Yard underwent a major purge of corrupt police officers.

A number of senior members of the government resigned following revelations about the activities at Sonia Bern's brothel.

Michael X was hanged in 1975 in Trinidad for the murder of Gale Benson.

His file in the British National Archive remains classified until the 1st of January 2054.

Porn King Vogel was jailed for 8 years for crimes unrelated to the robbery.

Hakim Jamal was murdered in Boston in 1973. The murders of Guy and Bambas were never solved.

The loot taken from the Baker Street Bank was thought to be in excess of 4 million pounds, more than that of the Great Train Robbery.

Over 100 safe deposit box holders refused to identify their losses from the robbery.

The names of many of the people ideantified in this film have been changed to protect the guilty.