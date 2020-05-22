DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
The Hanging Tree (L'albero degli impiccati), canzone cantata da Katniss nel film Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta
[The Hanging Tree - "L'albero degli impiccati" - è la canzone cantata da Katniss nel film.
Di seguito la traduzione e il testo originale]
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove hanno appeso un uomo
che dicon ne abbia uccisi tre
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove il morto implorò
al suo amore di scappar
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove ti dissi di correre
per essere entrambi liberi
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
indossa una collana di speranza,
fianco a fianco con me
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove ti dissi di correre
per essere entrambi liberi
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove hanno appeso un uomo
che dicon ne abbia uccisi tre
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove il morto implorò
al suo amore di scappar
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
[Testo originale in lingua inglese]
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
They strung up a man
They say who murdered three.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where the dead man called out
For his love to flee.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where I told you to run,
So we'd both be free.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Wear a necklace of rope,
Side by side with me.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where I told you to run,
So we'd both be free.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
They strung up a man
They say who murdered three.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where the dead man called out
For his love to flee.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Di seguito la traduzione e il testo originale]
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove hanno appeso un uomo
che dicon ne abbia uccisi tre
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove il morto implorò
al suo amore di scappar
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove ti dissi di correre
per essere entrambi liberi
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
indossa una collana di speranza,
fianco a fianco con me
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove ti dissi di correre
per essere entrambi liberi
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove hanno appeso un uomo
che dicon ne abbia uccisi tre
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
Verrai, verrai,
all'albero verrai,
dove il morto implorò
al suo amore di scappar
strane cose son successe qui
e nessuno ci verrebbe mai
se ci incontrassimo a mezzanotte
all'albero degli impiccati.
[Testo originale in lingua inglese]
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
They strung up a man
They say who murdered three.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where the dead man called out
For his love to flee.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where I told you to run,
So we'd both be free.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Wear a necklace of rope,
Side by side with me.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where I told you to run,
So we'd both be free.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
They strung up a man
They say who murdered three.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where the dead man called out
For his love to flee.
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree.
Commenta
Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta - Parte 1: approfondimenti
Leggi altri dialoghi, frasi celebri e curiosità tratte dal film Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta - Parte 1:
Frasi del film Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta - Parte 1 Trama e dati sul film Locandina e poster Film di Francis Lawrence Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta - Parte 1 su Amazon
Breve trama del film
[da Wikipedia]
Katniss Everdeen si trova nel Distretto 13 in stato confusionale, dopo aver distrutto l'arena dei 75° Hunger Games. Appena la ragazza inizia a riprendersi viene nominata da Plutarch Heavensbee e dalla presidentessa Alma Coin come immagine simbolo della ribellione, ma la ragazza, ormai nota a tutti come la "ghiandaia imitatrice", rifiuta l'offerta poiché ancora molto turbata dagli ultimi avvenimenti, dove si era resa conto infine che tutta l'edizione speciale dei precedenti Hunger Games era in realtà parzialmente controllata dai...leggi di più
Frasi di attori o personalità celebri correlate al film