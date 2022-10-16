DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Frasi del film Le ragazze di Harvey
Elenco delle frasi del film "Le ragazze di Harvey"
- Donna #1: Sono nata a Parigi;
sono cresciuta a Parigi;
sono andata a scuola a Parigi,
e ho incontrato un ragazzo.
Mi sono sposata a Parigi;
mi hanno quasi seppellita a Parigi.
Poi ho finalmente lasciato Parigi.
Donne [in coro]: Parigi, Illinois!
– I was born in Paris;
I was raised in Paris;
went to school in Paris,
where I met a boy.
I was married in Paris;
almost buried in Paris.
Then I finally left Paris.
– Paris, Illinois!
- Quando Fred Harvey diffuse i ristoranti della propria catena sempre più a ovest, lungo il prolungamento dei binari di Santa Fe, portò con sé una delle prime forze civilizzatrici che questa terra conobbe - le ragazze di Harvey.
[When Fred Harvey pushed his chain of restaurants farther and farther west along the lengthening track of the Santa Fe, he brought with him one of the first civilizing forces this land has known - - - The Harvey Girls.]
Le attraenti cameriere conquistarono il West come fossero delle Davy Crockett o delle Kit Carson - non con polvere da sparo e fucile, ma con bistecche e tazze di caffè.
[The winsome waitresses conquered the West as surely as the Davy Crocketts and the Kit Carsons - not with powder horn and rifle, but with a beefsteak and a cup of coffee.]
A queste pioniere mai celebrate, i cui successori tramandano la stessa tradizione, dedichiamo cordialmente questo film.
[To these unsung pioneers, whose successors today still carry on in the same tradition, we sincerely dedicate this motion picture.]