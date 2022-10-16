Aforismi
DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.

Frasi del film Le ragazze di Harvey

Frasi e dialoghi famosi

Frasi in elenco: 4

Vedi anche

Poster Trama e dati Film di George Sidney Questo film su Amazon

Elenco delle frasi del film "Le ragazze di Harvey"

Altri film da cui sono tratte celebri frasi e dialoghi

Le ragazze di Harvey: scrivi un commento su questo film.
La tua opinione è importante per noi e per tutti!

Condividi una bella frase

La cultura è un ornamento nella buona sorte ma un rifugio nell'avversa.

Aristotele

Aristotele

Solo coloro che tentano l'assurdo raggiungeranno l'impossibile.

Solo coloro che tentano l'assurdo raggiungeranno l'impossibile.

Maurits Escher

Maurits Escher

E la bestia guardò in faccia la bellezza. E tolse le sue mani dall'uccidere. E da quel giorno, essa fu come un morto. (Antico proverbio arabo) [And lo, the beast looked upon the face of beauty. And it stayed its hand from killing. And from that day, it was as one dead. - Old Arabian Proverb]

E la bestia guardò in faccia la bellezza. E tolse le sue mani dall'uccidere. E da quel giorno, essa fu come un morto. (Antico proverbio arabo)

[And lo, the beast looked upon the face of beauty. And it stayed its hand from killing. And from that day, it was as one dead. - Old Arabian Proverb]

King Kong

RICEVI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI
Inserisci la tua migliore e-mail