Finale del film Schindler's List

Dal film Schindler's List

[Amon Goeth was arrested while a patient in a sanatorium at Bad Tolz. He was hanged in Krakow for crimes against humanity.

Oskar Schindler failed at his marriage and several businesses after the war.

In 1958, he was declared a righteous person by the council of the Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, and invited to plant a tree in the Avenue of the Righteous.

It grows there still.

The Schindler Jews today.



There are fewer than four thousand Jews left alive in Poland today.

There are more than six thousand descendants of the Schindler Jews.

In memory of the more than six million Jews murdered.]