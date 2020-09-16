Aforismi
Shallow, testo della canzone

Tell me something, girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there something else you're searching for?

I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoah!

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

Dal film

A Star Is Born

Breve trama del film

[da Wikipedia]
Jackson Maine è una star della musica rock, che si esibisce tutte le sere in città diverse per platee di fan urlanti. Il cantautore ha avuto un passato turbolento: il padre lo ha avuto all'età di 63 anni, quando la madre ne aveva appena 18. Come lui, il padre era un alcolizzato e Jack ha sofferto molto per la poca presenza del padre. Inoltre, fin da quando era piccolo, Jack soffre di una malattia che lo tormenta, l'acufene.

Una sera, dopo un suo concerto, in cerca di qualcosa da bere, si dirige in un night club e incontra Ally,...leggi di più

