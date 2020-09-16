DOWNLOAD PDF : Registrati e scarica le frasi degli autori in formato PDF. Il servizio è gratuito.
Shallow, testo della canzone
Tell me something, girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there something else you're searching for?
I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself
Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We're far from the shallow now
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoah!
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
