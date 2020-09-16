Shallow, testo della canzone

Ho fatto un sacco de cavolate ne la vita mia; ma tu, dalla prima volta che ti ho vista e per il tempo che me resta, sei stata la parte bella! Er mejo che uno come me poteva spera'. Tante cose di me le sai, ma tante non te l'ho dette, una di queste è che so' malato, so' molto malato e vojo stare da solo quando sarà il momento… Te vorrei risparmia', hai capito, i dolori, le cure, il sangue e tutto quello che se ne va prima ancora che se n'annamo noi. Tu devi fa il lavoro che ti piaceva e che non hai potuto fa pe' colpa mia. Me pare de vederte, sai amore, co l'occhiali, er tuo sedere alto, in mezzo alle statue, ai quadri, ai libri, a le cose antiche, a le cose belle… Sì, me pare de vederte amore, amore mio! [in un messaggio a Roberta]

‐ Freddo ‐

Romanzo criminale