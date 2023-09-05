Frasi del film Tombstone

E ora vi racconterò la storia dello scorpione. Uno scorpione voleva attraversare un fiume e chiese ad una rana di portarlo.

No – disse la rana – no grazie, se ti portassi sul dorso tu potresti pungermi e la puntura dello scorpione è mortale.

Ma – disse lo scorpione – dov'è la logica (gli scorpioni cercano sempre di essere logici), se io ti pungessi, tu moriresti e io affogherei...

La rana si convinse e lasciò che lo scorpione le salisse sul dorso.

Ma proprio nel bel mezzo del fiume sentì un dolore terribile e si rese conto immediatamente che lo scorpione l'aveva punta.

E la logica? – gridò la rana incominciando a discendere verso il fondo insieme allo scorpione – non è logico quello che hai fatto!

Lo so – disse lo scorpione – ma non posso farci nulla: È il mio carattere. [...]

Beviamo al carattere!

‐ Gregory Arkadin ‐

Rapporto confidenziale